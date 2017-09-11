Still no word on ST. Missed a trick for me - should have announced it as soon as we were safe in SL with a bit of a feel good factor, before town started their premiership season.

Seems to get later and later- which means you have less time to find the cash before the price deadline.

Not sure how they are going to sell to the unconverted with a bit of a damp squib feeling to the end of the season, and town making a good start.



For next season I think we will again finish mid table, and be in the struggle to make the 8.

Wire will improve, saints cas, and Wigan will be up there, FC too, and wakey and Salford if they recruit smart could continue their good 2017-and also think KR will make a good start with the confidence of a good season behind them this year.

I reckon we will finish between 7-9th