Great to see KR bounce back into SL at the first attempt and we should say well done also, to Toronto, although, their promotion looked inevitable from the first game of the season.
The Championship will have a very cosmopolitan look to it next season although it will need deep pockets for anyone wanting to go to every game, especially when the "Qualifiers" come round.
