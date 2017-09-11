Penultimate week of the Predictions League and just one week to go...
And we see a late charge from Steel City Bull with 21 points for getting all the results correct and correctly guessing that Hull KR would win by 6 points. But even that noteworthy feat pales alongside Tackler Tommo who notched a huge 31 points for getting all the predictions right and correctly guessing the margins for the Bulls, Hull KR and Toronto.
As a result SCB and TT are now bang in contention for the overall trophy, along with - I would suggest - at least 8 other people.
UPDATE TABLE with just one week to go
roger daly 230
Fr13day 229
Johnbulls 227
tackler tommo 227
jayb 226
Steel City Bull 226
Bullnorthern 222
FevGrinder 221
paulwalker71 219
Bulls4 217
Nelson 212
Herr Rigsby 209
RickyF1 208
Ferocious Aardvark 205
Le Penguin 205
rambull1967 195
jackmac452 194
broadybulls87 192
Bull Mania 192
Hamster Chops 191
zapperbull 191
Bent & Bongser 183
tigertot 175
Bendybulls 173
BD20 Cougar 164
BiltonRobin 158
Smack him Jimmy 152
DrFeelgood 150
Bullseye 132
Jimmy 4 Bradford 116
Micky the travelling friend 92
