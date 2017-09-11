Penultimate week of the Predictions League and just one week to go...



And we see a late charge from Steel City Bull with 21 points for getting all the results correct and correctly guessing that Hull KR would win by 6 points. But even that noteworthy feat pales alongside Tackler Tommo who notched a huge 31 points for getting all the predictions right and correctly guessing the margins for the Bulls, Hull KR and Toronto.



As a result SCB and TT are now bang in contention for the overall trophy, along with - I would suggest - at least 8 other people.



UPDATE TABLE with just one week to go



roger daly 230

Fr13day 229

Johnbulls 227

tackler tommo 227

jayb 226

Steel City Bull 226

Bullnorthern 222

FevGrinder 221

paulwalker71 219

Bulls4 217

Nelson 212

Herr Rigsby 209

RickyF1 208

Ferocious Aardvark 205

Le Penguin 205

rambull1967 195

jackmac452 194

broadybulls87 192

Bull Mania 192

Hamster Chops 191

zapperbull 191

Bent & Bongser 183

tigertot 175

Bendybulls 173

BD20 Cougar 164

BiltonRobin 158

Smack him Jimmy 152

DrFeelgood 150

Bullseye 132

Jimmy 4 Bradford 116

Micky the travelling friend 92