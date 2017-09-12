We need a half back who can take control of the team and guide it round the pitch, particularly important in tight games. We also need our hooker(s) to distribute the ball at speed - if you watch carefully, Ben Kaye in particular needs to draw his arms back before distributing - a vital fraction of a second slow compared to the likes of AOB who can fire it out straight from the ptb (maybe some coaching would sort this out). We also need some "grunt" up front - maybe not superstars, but a couple of bulldozers on board who a) don't drop the ball, and b) maybe can offload now and again as well as running hard and straight! Lastly, we need some genuine pace in the backs - centres or wingers it doesn't matter, but with the speed we have available at the moment, they need to be a real "classy" set of players to be great, even at our level?
I don't ask for much!!