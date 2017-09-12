WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch leaving

Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:50 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7666
Personally I think we need a really good hooker, one thing that stood out when we had AOB was how much more time our half backs had. That said Brandon Moore is looking better each week and if need be I would get him doing the full 80 unless we could get another hooker who can fire an accurate pass out to share duties with him.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 7:16 pm
Matt Baldwin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 25, 2016 9:22 pm
Posts: 13
Mitch has been our most consistent and always did an effective job very well. Will be missed, but hopefully we can replace him. Will be interesting how we recruit back wise. I'd like to see Woodburn-Hall have a great off season and come back as our number one centre, putting pressure on Tyrer and hopefully Butler/Heaton step up too! Half back is interesting. We had Gareth Moore, in his own right a very decent half back in this division, however that didn't last overly long and we went back to Murrell/Jonno. What is the long term solution, who know's, let RM decide.
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:39 pm
HXSparky User avatar
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1292
We need a half back who can take control of the team and guide it round the pitch, particularly important in tight games. We also need our hooker(s) to distribute the ball at speed - if you watch carefully, Ben Kaye in particular needs to draw his arms back before distributing - a vital fraction of a second slow compared to the likes of AOB who can fire it out straight from the ptb (maybe some coaching would sort this out). We also need some "grunt" up front - maybe not superstars, but a couple of bulldozers on board who a) don't drop the ball, and b) maybe can offload now and again as well as running hard and straight! Lastly, we need some genuine pace in the backs - centres or wingers it doesn't matter, but with the speed we have available at the moment, they need to be a real "classy" set of players to be great, even at our level?

I don't ask for much!!
