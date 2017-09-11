WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mitch leaving

Re: Mitch leaving
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:05 pm
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2483
Think it's time for changes at halfback myself......
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:31 pm
DNAFax

Joined: Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:35 am
Posts: 5
mr t hall wrote:
Think it's time for changes at halfback myself......


i'm kind of edging toward the same view.

some genuine money needs to be spent at halfback in my opinion - would love to see Danny Craven back
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:48 pm
swifty62
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2009 5:07 pm
Posts: 4721
Location: on the outskirts of halifax
been great player for the club over last 3 seasons. will miss him.
been around here long time, thought would start posting...........
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:57 pm
mr t hall
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2483
swifty62 wrote:
been great player for the club over last 3 seasons. will miss him.
Brilliant first year,then very ordinary second and somewhere in between third.
Re: Mitch leaving
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:24 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2463
Location: Shuddersfield
mr t hall wrote:
Brilliant first year,then very ordinary second and somewhere in between third.

My thoughts exactly.
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
