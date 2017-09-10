Ganson's Optician wrote: We need to become ruthless and instil a winning mentality from top to bottom.



A few things from the top of my head:



-MERITOCRACY - nobody should feel that their position in the 17 is safe;

-burn the "its always our year" flags and hoardings;

-put the Briers / Gregory flags away;

-pack in the daft gimmicks (Sandow's pie smash);

-stop walking round the Golden Square wearing sunglasses in groups line minor celebs;

-don't win away at Wigan only to lose at home to Wakefield the week after; and

-be Shameless in stating our objectives - a win at Old Trafford.

THISNothing wrong with a bit of banter but this was going way too far. We should be embarrased by that phrase not printing it on a flag. Things like this make it clear to me that a small club mentality still exists within the club and amongst much of the fan base. Ok that's understandable to an extent given where we were only ten years ago, but for a club with realistic aspirations of becoming one of the 'big boys', we need to shake this off now and take ourselves more seriously.