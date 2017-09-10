Yet again the monkey has triumphed.
Despite our best efforts, season after season, and being within fingertips at times to take him down , the Wilderspool monkey still rules at the Halliwell Jones ok.
Have we got what it takes to overcome him. Can we overcome him, or Has he become totally dominant now . I can only see deja-vu.
