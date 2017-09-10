We have a submissive mentality. We are the beaten partner who won't leave and start afresh and we accept it because this is what we have been subject to for generations in this family. We sit here accepting a mediocre existence because we believe there's nothing better on the outside.



I wonder was this the turning point in our future? Will the inner-tiger finally break free and fight for what we deserve?



What we need is Maguire as head coach, Churchill as Director of Rugby, Ghandi on player welfare, Donald Trump as CEO and Michael O'Leary in charge of dealing with players who don't justify their transfer fee.



What a force we'll be.