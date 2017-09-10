WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The " Monkey " wins again

The " Monkey " wins again
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 11:58 pm
Superblue Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 116
Yet again the monkey has triumphed.

Despite our best efforts, season after season, and being within fingertips at times to take him down , the Wilderspool monkey still rules at the Halliwell Jones ok.

Have we got what it takes to overcome him. Can we overcome him, or Has he become totally dominant now . I can only see deja-vu.
Re: The " Monkey " wins again
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:11 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8422
Why not give him a spanking.
once a wire always a wire

rubber duckie and 104 guests

