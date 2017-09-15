The Ghost of '99 wrote:



You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace

How long will it take you to pay back the £18M+interest (due to you using the £5M Hethrington says you have in the bank), 30 years? I know eventually it'll all be yours debt free but that is a wedge of borrowing seeing as your (well rather the Football, cricket and Athletic club which own Leeds Rhinos) posted a pre-tax profit of £371k (impressive in RL circles). Even with increased revenue with a new shiny money generating stand you're going to be paying back that loan for a very, very long time.God knows how YCCC are going to fund their share, even with the championship winning money, ECB payments, International and domestic income they posted a £3000 surplus, the first for years and are still paying £700k/year in interest on outstanding debts. I know they need to have the improvements or they'll lose the internationals which would basically mean YCCC going under.I hope it works out and your fans get what they deserve.