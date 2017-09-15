CM Punk

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Sep 03, 2005 8:36 pm

Posts: 6890

Location: The Midlands



The Ghost of '99 wrote: FWIW there is no other club in the world who has even tried to develop a stadium on this scale (the three stands will have cost £25m over 12 years by the time its done) without any external funding from a council, bolt-on to a planning consent or from the sale of their old ground. Leeds are doing this themselves and it is no easy task.





The redevelopment of Central Park is what knackered Wigan financially in the early 90s iirc. The redevelopment of Central Park is what knackered Wigan financially in the early 90s iirc. Wigan RLFC Sir Kevin Sinfield Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am

Posts: 1016

The Ghost of '99 wrote:



Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace

While Leeds do and will own the West, Carnegie and new South Stand, we will not own but lease the new North Stand, a concern among some. While Leeds do and will own the West, Carnegie and new South Stand, we will not own but lease the new North Stand, a concern among some. casben Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 12:22 pm

Posts: 125





https://youtu.be/_FILPR2yP_c Something similar to Boavista's home ground (28k capacity) would be great!!! knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3957

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

The Ghost of '99 wrote:



Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace

How long will it take you to pay back the £18M+interest (due to you using the £5M Hethrington says you have in the bank), 30 years? I know eventually it'll all be yours debt free but that is a wedge of borrowing seeing as your (well rather the Football, cricket and Athletic club which own Leeds Rhinos) posted a pre-tax profit of £371k (impressive in RL circles). Even with increased revenue with a new shiny money generating stand you're going to be paying back that loan for a very, very long time.

God knows how YCCC are going to fund their share, even with the championship winning money, ECB payments, International and domestic income they posted a £3000 surplus, the first for years and are still paying £700k/year in interest on outstanding debts. I know they need to have the improvements or they'll lose the internationals which would basically mean YCCC going under.



I hope it works out and your fans get what they deserve. How long will it take you to pay back the £18M+interest (due to you using the £5M Hethrington says you have in the bank), 30 years? I know eventually it'll all be yours debt free but that is a wedge of borrowing seeing as your (well rather the Football, cricket and Athletic club which own Leeds Rhinos) posted a pre-tax profit of £371k (impressive in RL circles). Even with increased revenue with a new shiny money generating stand you're going to be paying back that loan for a very, very long time.God knows how YCCC are going to fund their share, even with the championship winning money, ECB payments, International and domestic income they posted a £3000 surplus, the first for years and are still paying £700k/year in interest on outstanding debts. I know they need to have the improvements or they'll lose the internationals which would basically mean YCCC going under.I hope it works out and your fans get what they deserve. coco the fullback

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 10:48 pm

Posts: 1967

Location: Hiding behind a palm tree in the mountains

One of the best grounds I've watched RL in was Tynecastle in Edinburgh (Heart's ground) - London v Bradford on th road fixture. it's all-seater, but very steep, so you get a good view from above, but still close to the pitch. Not sure building regs would allow it now. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: eric35, Wigg'n, Yahoo [Bot] and 123 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 45 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,633,588 1,441 76,229 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 21st Sep : 20:00 SL SALFORD v ST. HELENS TV Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























