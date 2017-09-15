WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What is the best design for a stadium?

Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:09 pm
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
FWIW there is no other club in the world who has even tried to develop a stadium on this scale (the three stands will have cost £25m over 12 years by the time its done) without any external funding from a council, bolt-on to a planning consent or from the sale of their old ground. Leeds are doing this themselves and it is no easy task.



The redevelopment of Central Park is what knackered Wigan financially in the early 90s iirc.
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 6:08 am
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.

Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace 8)

While Leeds do and will own the West, Carnegie and new South Stand, we will not own but lease the new North Stand, a concern among some.
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 5:35 pm
Something similar to Boavista's home ground (28k capacity) would be great!!!

https://youtu.be/_FILPR2yP_c
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:03 am
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.

Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace 8)

How long will it take you to pay back the £18M+interest (due to you using the £5M Hethrington says you have in the bank), 30 years? I know eventually it'll all be yours debt free but that is a wedge of borrowing seeing as your (well rather the Football, cricket and Athletic club which own Leeds Rhinos) posted a pre-tax profit of £371k (impressive in RL circles). Even with increased revenue with a new shiny money generating stand you're going to be paying back that loan for a very, very long time.
God knows how YCCC are going to fund their share, even with the championship winning money, ECB payments, International and domestic income they posted a £3000 surplus, the first for years and are still paying £700k/year in interest on outstanding debts. I know they need to have the improvements or they'll lose the internationals which would basically mean YCCC going under.

I hope it works out and your fans get what they deserve.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:05 am
One of the best grounds I've watched RL in was Tynecastle in Edinburgh (Heart's ground) - London v Bradford on th road fixture. it's all-seater, but very steep, so you get a good view from above, but still close to the pitch. Not sure building regs would allow it now.
