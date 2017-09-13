|
Location is the most important thing. Salford is geographically the closest Super League ground to where I live, but it's far quicker for me to get to and from a home game at Wires because the ground is so close to the train station while it takes ages on the bus from central Manchester to Salford's ground. Huddersfield away is more convenient than Salford away and it's about three times further away. At least the Willows was on the tram route. Leigh hasn't got a train station so they should be excluded from Super League on those grounds alone.
Any ground is fine as long as it's not all seater or doesn't put the away end in a seated section and then charge over the odds on the grounds that you're paying extra for a seat whether you want to sit on it or not. Again, Leigh and their £25 away tickets lose out here. Basically relegate Leigh and insist Salford move into FC United's ground.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:48 am
I don't understand how anyone can say a ground with restricted views due to stanchions, and one end that is crumbling and roofless child possibly be even thought of as the best design for a stadium!
When Leeds made the Carnegie Stand, they did have knocked down the Western Terrace and moved the whole pitch to. They could have had a big board there are a screen, then make the Carnegie stand bigger and house away fans in part of there.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:53 am
What does this mean???
Have you been drinking?
Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:19 am
bramleyrhino wrote:
In fairness, they put on a cracking BBQ when Leeds were there last year.
Clubhouse and bar was probably the best we've been to on our travels too.
Widnes used to be brilliant too but recently always closed when we visit.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:17 pm
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.
Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace
Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:50 pm
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.
Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace
Leeds desperately need to rebuild the North Stand, with a double decker all seater and proper leg room for the 21st century. At the moment the North Stand is a disgrace.
As for the Western Terrace, what is needed is a double decker with all seating above and a standing terrace below, and yes a roof over the top.
Then with a new North Stand and West Stand Leeds might attract the 25,000 + crowds that a city of 800,000 deserves.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:36 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Leeds desperately need to rebuild the North Stand, with a double decker all seater and proper leg room for the 21st century. At the moment the North Stand is a disgrace.
As for the Western Terrace, what is needed is a double decker with all seating above and a standing terrace below, and yes a roof over the top.
The North Stand is being demolished in October. Unfortunately Leeds have in my view over-done the size of the corporate venue inside its replacement and the seating capacity of the new stand will actually be lower than the existing one (a capacity reduction offset by the seats in the South Stand).
FWIW there is no other club in the world who has even tried to develop a stadium on this scale (the three stands will have cost £25m over 12 years by the time its done) without any external funding from a council, bolt-on to a planning consent or from the sale of their old ground. Leeds are doing this themselves and it is no easy task.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:05 am
Dropkick Murphy wrote:
Location is the most important thing. Salford is geographically the closest Super League ground to where I live, but it's far quicker for me to get to and from a home game at Wires because the ground is so close to the train station while it takes ages on the bus from central Manchester to Salford's ground. Huddersfield away is more convenient than Salford away and it's about three times further away. At least the Willows was on the tram route. Leigh hasn't got a train station so they should be excluded from Super League on those grounds alone.
Any ground is fine as long as it's not all seater or doesn't put the away end in a seated section and then charge over the odds on the grounds that you're paying extra for a seat whether you want to sit on it or not. Again, Leigh and their £25 away tickets lose out here. Basically relegate Leigh and insist Salford move into FC United's ground.
Well said sir. You are a brave man. The Leythers will hound you forever if you continue to speak truthfully as you have.
Fri Sep 15, 2017 1:25 pm
One often unappreciated aspect of what makes for a great stadium is the ability to circulate, and the use of communal areas. Many of the stadiums which are considered to have the best experience allow fans to circulate within the stadium (Suncorp, Allianz/SFS, Headingley - and Central Park in the past). It really contributes to the atmosphere of a stadium and I would argue it's the main reason why seated stadiums often feel so soulless (as evidence - look at Wembley which typically has quite a good atmosphere despite being all-seater - it's very easy to circulate under the stands).
Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:41 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Well said sir. You are a brave man. The Leythers will hound you forever if you continue to speak truthfully as you have.
What has a train station got to do with anything.
Grounds that do not hold a license to sell alcohol should be excluded too then.
