Location is the most important thing. Salford is geographically the closest Super League ground to where I live, but it's far quicker for me to get to and from a home game at Wires because the ground is so close to the train station while it takes ages on the bus from central Manchester to Salford's ground. Huddersfield away is more convenient than Salford away and it's about three times further away. At least the Willows was on the tram route. Leigh hasn't got a train station so they should be excluded from Super League on those grounds alone.



Any ground is fine as long as it's not all seater or doesn't put the away end in a seated section and then charge over the odds on the grounds that you're paying extra for a seat whether you want to sit on it or not. Again, Leigh and their £25 away tickets lose out here. Basically relegate Leigh and insist Salford move into FC United's ground.