Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 11:01 pm
Dropkick Murphy User avatar
Location is the most important thing. Salford is geographically the closest Super League ground to where I live, but it's far quicker for me to get to and from a home game at Wires because the ground is so close to the train station while it takes ages on the bus from central Manchester to Salford's ground. Huddersfield away is more convenient than Salford away and it's about three times further away. At least the Willows was on the tram route. Leigh hasn't got a train station so they should be excluded from Super League on those grounds alone.

Any ground is fine as long as it's not all seater or doesn't put the away end in a seated section and then charge over the odds on the grounds that you're paying extra for a seat whether you want to sit on it or not. Again, Leigh and their £25 away tickets lose out here. Basically relegate Leigh and insist Salford move into FC United's ground.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:48 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
I don't understand how anyone can say a ground with restricted views due to stanchions, and one end that is crumbling and roofless child possibly be even thought of as the best design for a stadium!

When Leeds made the Carnegie Stand, they did have knocked down the Western Terrace and moved the whole pitch to. They could have had a big board there are a screen, then make the Carnegie stand bigger and house away fans in part of there.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:53 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Wellsy13 wrote:
I don't understand how anyone can say a ground with restricted views due to stanchions, and one end that is crumbling and roofless child possibly be even thought of as the best design for a stadium!

When Leeds made the Carnegie Stand, they did have knocked down the Western Terrace and moved the whole pitch to. They could have had a big board there are a screen, then make the Carnegie stand bigger and house away fans in part of there.


What does this mean???

Have you been drinking?
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:19 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
bramleyrhino wrote:
In fairness, they put on a cracking BBQ when Leeds were there last year.


Clubhouse and bar was probably the best we've been to on our travels too.

Widnes used to be brilliant too but recently always closed when we visit.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:17 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Wellsy13 wrote:
I don't understand how anyone can say a ground with restricted views due to stanchions, and one end that is crumbling and roofless child possibly be even thought of as the best design for a stadium!

When Leeds made the Carnegie Stand, they did have knocked down the Western Terrace and moved the whole pitch to. They could have had a big board there are a screen, then make the Carnegie stand bigger and house away fans in part of there.
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.

Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace 8)
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:50 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
The Ghost of '99 wrote:
You clearly haven't spoken to anyone Leeds City Council planning department - the apparently shocking size of the Carnegie Stand towering over St Michael's Lane was one of the great challenges in securing planning permission for the South Stand redevelopment.

Fortunately by the end of October there will be no more obstructed views at Headingley and in 18 months time Leeds will be reaping the financial rewards of owning a new, shiny money-generating machine which will fund future generations of Sinfields and, maybe one day, a roof over the Western Terrace 8)


Leeds desperately need to rebuild the North Stand, with a double decker all seater and proper leg room for the 21st century. At the moment the North Stand is a disgrace.
As for the Western Terrace, what is needed is a double decker with all seating above and a standing terrace below, and yes a roof over the top.

Then with a new North Stand and West Stand Leeds might attract the 25,000 + crowds that a city of 800,000 deserves.
