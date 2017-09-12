|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 161
Location: East Hull
|
I know Hull KR's stadium might not be the best, but the East Stand has to be the most atmospheric in the English game.
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:12 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5114
|
Dave K. wrote:
The only problem with the KC is the size for rugby (And football currently).
The best thing about the ground is the location, close to loads of pubs etc.
Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:22 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4073
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
barham red wrote:
Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening
Well spotted. With some of the garbage refs we've had this year, we've had lots of practice.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18141
Location: Back in Hull.
|
barham red wrote:
Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening
Probably, a ground like Doncaster's but with some standing would be perfect.
Maybe then other clubs to create the perfect atmosphere like at Rovers, where they is no booing and no fans ever leave before the end
|
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 161
Location: East Hull
|
Dave K. wrote:
Probably, a ground like Doncaster's but with some standing would be perfect.
Maybe then other clubs to create the perfect atmosphere like at Rovers, where they is no booing and no fans ever leave before the end
At least we attend games, instead of using babysitting as an excuse.
|
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
|
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:45 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 727
|
robinrovers10 wrote:
I know Hull KR's stadium might not be the best, but the East Stand has to be the most atmospheric in the English game.
An inevitable consequence of poor personal hygiene en masse.
Concrete standing and a tin roof amplify sound but really there is far more than that to make a good stadium.
What suits me is an unobstructed view that provides some cover from the elements and is built to be close to the field. Obviously grounds shared with football clubs tend to be bigger and have better facilities but there are some good smaller grounds as well and a full up stadium looks better than a half empty large one. One style doesn't suit all but keep the fundamentals and you won't go far wrong. Rather like a decent ref, you can concentrate on the game and not notice a good stadium seat (or stand).
Anyway I also think Doncaster is a good template for an RL ground, you could I suppose build up the sides to increase capacity. I also think Leigh have a decent ground suitable for the smaller clubs. If Widnes didn't have that godawful pitch then its quite good there as well. Older designs have had their time. I enjoyed them back in the 70s & 80s but really we have moved on since then.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:07 am
|
Joined:
Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pmPosts:
9769Location:
Hull
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
TBH I don't see what the fuss is about not being able to stand, the seat gives you a guaranteed amount of space (ok some grounds are worse than others but still), you can also get your 'spot' with a seat more often than not particularly if you're a season ticket holder.
Standing is not much cop for kids, especially so if it's packed and IMHO I still think it isn't ideal from a safety POV. Sure if they're standing at the front but then they are at such a low level it's hard for them to see everything as you're already that much further away from the action at the ends.
I loved standing BITD and when I started going on my own to the Boulevard at the age of 9 I'd stand right at the front on a bit of wall pretty much right next to the speedway gates. I went into threpenny a few times when I was older but it wasn't ideal unless you stood near the front from a viewing POV.
Sometimes that's the issue.
Because you're guaranteed a space, you can't move elsewhere into the atmosphere. You can't congregate. If you're stuck in a boring area, unless there are enough seats to move there's not a thing you can do about it. That's why terraces always tend to have a better atmosphere than an all seater stand.
|
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:19 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2064
|
Location is so important, look at Salford. Parking, transport links, local amenities (pubs etc), doesn't take 3 months to get away from.
A mix of terracing and seating is good, as it gives people a choice. I prefer the way Leeds are doing it with the Southstand with terracing below and seating above.
Bowls over four separate stands.
Baby changing facilities
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 1:13 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 31, 2015 10:13 am
Posts: 609
|
Whats up with a field with white barriers on one side, some farmers trailers at one end to sit on, a temp stand for 200 at the other and a bar, gym and 200 seats as a main stand.
That's what you are getting if the Broncos come up. Stacks of viewing variety to support everyone's needs.
|
Wire Quin at work
|
Wed Sep 13, 2017 3:33 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11957
Location: Leeds 13
|
Exiled down south wrote:
Whats up with a field with white barriers on one side, some farmers trailers at one end to sit on, a temp stand for 200 at the other and a bar, gym and 200 seats as a main stand.
That's what you are getting if the Broncos come up. Stacks of viewing variety to support everyone's needs.
In fairness, they put on a cracking BBQ when Leeds were there last year.
|
I wish everyone would read bramleyrhino's post two or three times just to get it through some thick skulls
Mr bramleyrhino speaks a lot of sense.
Jamie Jones-Buchanan wrote:
"I'd never forgive myself if a child of mine was born in Lancashire.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, bramleyrhino, bren2k, Exiled down south, Google [Bot], Hopie, jayb, LyndsayGill, nottinghamtiger, Sheldon, wrencat1873 and 117 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace