WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What is the best design for a stadium?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace What is the best design for a stadium?

Post a reply
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 10:31 am
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 160
Location: East Hull
I know Hull KR's stadium might not be the best, but the East Stand has to be the most atmospheric in the English game.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:12 pm
barham red User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5114
Dave K. wrote:
The only problem with the KC is the size for rugby (And football currently).

The best thing about the ground is the location, close to loads of pubs etc.


Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening :D
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 12:22 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4073
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
barham red wrote:
Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening :D



Well spotted. With some of the garbage refs we've had this year, we've had lots of practice.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:13 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18141
Location: Back in Hull.
barham red wrote:
Still think all seating affects the atmosphere, ideally for RL there should be some standing, must admit though when your lot boo the ref it can be deafening :D


Probably, a ground like Doncaster's but with some standing would be perfect.

Maybe then other clubs to create the perfect atmosphere like at Rovers, where they is no booing and no fans ever leave before the end :wink:
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 5:24 pm
robinrovers10 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 160
Location: East Hull
Dave K. wrote:
Probably, a ground like Doncaster's but with some standing would be perfect.

Maybe then other clubs to create the perfect atmosphere like at Rovers, where they is no booing and no fans ever leave before the end :wink:


At least we attend games, instead of using babysitting as an excuse. :lol: :lol:
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:45 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 727
robinrovers10 wrote:
I know Hull KR's stadium might not be the best, but the East Stand has to be the most atmospheric in the English game.


An inevitable consequence of poor personal hygiene en masse.

Concrete standing and a tin roof amplify sound but really there is far more than that to make a good stadium.

What suits me is an unobstructed view that provides some cover from the elements and is built to be close to the field. Obviously grounds shared with football clubs tend to be bigger and have better facilities but there are some good smaller grounds as well and a full up stadium looks better than a half empty large one. One style doesn't suit all but keep the fundamentals and you won't go far wrong. Rather like a decent ref, you can concentrate on the game and not notice a good stadium seat (or stand).

Anyway I also think Doncaster is a good template for an RL ground, you could I suppose build up the sides to increase capacity. I also think Leigh have a decent ground suitable for the smaller clubs. If Widnes didn't have that godawful pitch then its quite good there as well. Older designs have had their time. I enjoyed them back in the 70s & 80s but really we have moved on since then.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:07 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9768
Location: Hull
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
TBH I don't see what the fuss is about not being able to stand, the seat gives you a guaranteed amount of space (ok some grounds are worse than others but still), you can also get your 'spot' with a seat more often than not particularly if you're a season ticket holder.

Standing is not much cop for kids, especially so if it's packed and IMHO I still think it isn't ideal from a safety POV. Sure if they're standing at the front but then they are at such a low level it's hard for them to see everything as you're already that much further away from the action at the ends.
I loved standing BITD and when I started going on my own to the Boulevard at the age of 9 I'd stand right at the front on a bit of wall pretty much right next to the speedway gates. I went into threpenny a few times when I was older but it wasn't ideal unless you stood near the front from a viewing POV.

Sometimes that's the issue.
Because you're guaranteed a space, you can't move elsewhere into the atmosphere. You can't congregate. If you're stuck in a boring area, unless there are enough seats to move there's not a thing you can do about it. That's why terraces always tend to have a better atmosphere than an all seater stand.
Image
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 9:19 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2057
Location is so important, look at Salford. Parking, transport links, local amenities (pubs etc), doesn't take 3 months to get away from.

A mix of terracing and seating is good, as it gives people a choice. I prefer the way Leeds are doing it with the Southstand with terracing below and seating above.

Bowls over four separate stands.

Baby changing facilities ;)
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, atomic, barham red, beefy1, Big Jim Slade, Cronus, DGM, Egg Banjo, Mable_Syrup, nottinghamtiger, onehotegg, rodney_trotter, ry21, secondstanza and 118 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,630,5831,69776,2234,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM