robinrovers10 wrote: I know Hull KR's stadium might not be the best, but the East Stand has to be the most atmospheric in the English game.

An inevitable consequence of poor personal hygiene en masse.Concrete standing and a tin roof amplify sound but really there is far more than that to make a good stadium.What suits me is an unobstructed view that provides some cover from the elements and is built to be close to the field. Obviously grounds shared with football clubs tend to be bigger and have better facilities but there are some good smaller grounds as well and a full up stadium looks better than a half empty large one. One style doesn't suit all but keep the fundamentals and you won't go far wrong. Rather like a decent ref, you can concentrate on the game and not notice a good stadium seat (or stand).Anyway I also think Doncaster is a good template for an RL ground, you could I suppose build up the sides to increase capacity. I also think Leigh have a decent ground suitable for the smaller clubs. If Widnes didn't have that godawful pitch then its quite good there as well. Older designs have had their time. I enjoyed them back in the 70s & 80s but really we have moved on since then.