What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:58 pm
Levrier
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 507
I know that some clubs are looking for new homes. Perhaps there are some lessons to learn from some of the most recent moves. Watching Wigan at the Pie Dome can be a dispiriting experience when the crowd falls below about 12000.
Recently I watched French union game whilst on holiday. The team, Oyonnax, had just been promoted and the ground had been improved. One of the big stands was like a big temporary stand with nothing underneath but a mass of trusses and braces. As a result it was like a huge drum creating a bowel loosening sound from a modest crowd. It set me thinking about the lack of atmosphere in a lot of new grounds compared to what you get at some older grounds like cas. If we are going to get bodies through the turnstiles we need to provide atmosphere.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:01 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4492
Location: Carcassonne, France
Rectangular, with stands and seating on all four sides, and a retractable roof.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:40 am
Mable_Syrup
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2640
Location: Back of the North stand
I quite like the bowl shape rather than the standard separate 4 sides
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:56 am
Wellsy13
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9760
Location: Hull
Bowl is definitely better. Donny with terracing, or Wire with the last two corners filled in.
Image
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:58 am
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3941
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
KC stadium is a very, very good design. Externally it's very aesthetically pleasing on the eye in the landscape. https://enterprisetimes.co.uk/wp-conten ... tadium.jpg
Even with 11-12k in a 24k stadium the atmosphere can be fantastic, when it's rocking with a packed house it's incredible.

Sorry Chorley boy but rectangles are so 19th century, the design makes it awkward to have fluidity, especially if you want open concourses that are easy access and safe.
Also the furthest away fans are closer than in a comparable traditional rectangular stadium.
All seater is fine for me, I don't feel the need to stand.
The only thing the KCOM could have is a bigger screen.

Access and egress is massively important, being able to safely get to a stadium on foot and have covered and secure bicycle parking (not just for fans but for those using the facilities on a daily basis would be desirable. the KC had the chance to have a railway halt/spur the same as Boothferry Park had but this was binned off sadly. Though the fair ground land is not ideal it's a damn sight better than parking at other grounds and at least there is the option of the park and ride.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:46 am
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5610
Wembley is pretty good.
Re: What is the best design for a stadium?
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:41 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2732
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Wigg'n wrote:
Wembley is pretty good.

But not has good has it should have been
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

