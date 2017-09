KC stadium is a very, very good design. Externally it's very aesthetically pleasing on the eye in the landscape. https://enterprisetimes.co.uk/wp-conten ... tadium.jpg Even with 11-12k in a 24k stadium the atmosphere can be fantastic, when it's rocking with a packed house it's incredible.Sorry Chorley boy but rectangles are so 19th century, the design makes it awkward to have fluidity, especially if you want open concourses that are easy access and safe.Also the furthest away fans are closer than in a comparable traditional rectangular stadium.All seater is fine for me, I don't feel the need to stand.The only thing the KCOM could have is a bigger screen.Access and egress is massively important, being able to safely get to a stadium on foot and have covered and secure bicycle parking (not just for fans but for those using the facilities on a daily basis would be desirable. the KC had the chance to have a railway halt/spur the same as Boothferry Park had but this was binned off sadly. Though the fair ground land is not ideal it's a damn sight better than parking at other grounds and at least there is the option of the park and ride.