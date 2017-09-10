I know that some clubs are looking for new homes. Perhaps there are some lessons to learn from some of the most recent moves. Watching Wigan at the Pie Dome can be a dispiriting experience when the crowd falls below about 12000.

Recently I watched French union game whilst on holiday. The team, Oyonnax, had just been promoted and the ground had been improved. One of the big stands was like a big temporary stand with nothing underneath but a mass of trusses and braces. As a result it was like a huge drum creating a bowel loosening sound from a modest crowd. It set me thinking about the lack of atmosphere in a lot of new grounds compared to what you get at some older grounds like cas. If we are going to get bodies through the turnstiles we need to provide atmosphere.