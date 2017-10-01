There were/are many fc fans who were very happy KR not in Superleague and also City relegated as they were only pro team in city at top level in sport. (Ice hockey down the gurgler since Geraghtys Hawks).like it was for a decade or so before.If honest I'd like to see FC have a little time in lower leagues but looks unlikely in short term, not from a blind hatred of them just to bring a few or their fans down to Earth. For all that you can't beat derby day.No predictions from me.Just glad to be there
Not me, I've been a city fan for 40 years. happy to see you lot relegated so you can remember your place in the pecking order though
