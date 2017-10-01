WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:58 am
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 959
Another Jake post that will bite him on the bum
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 1:15 pm
Keiththered
Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 668
Jake the Peg wrote:
Yeah, will be good for us to rack up 6+ wins against him in the next couple of years


Probably as likely as the easy eight points you all were looking forward to the in the first season last time we won promotion.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:53 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 01, 2012 5:17 pm
Posts: 54
don,t you just love it rovers back in super league bring it on I say,people who don,t look forward to the derbies must be mad,
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 9:04 pm
craig hkr
Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 959
There were/are many fc fans who were very happy KR not in Superleague and also City relegated as they were only pro team in city at top level in sport. (Ice hockey down the gurgler since Geraghtys Hawks).like it was for a decade or so before.If honest I'd like to see FC have a little time in lower leagues but looks unlikely in short term, not from a blind hatred of them just to bring a few or their fans down to Earth. For all that you can't beat derby day.No predictions from me.Just glad to be there
