|
|
[quote="Jake the Peg"]You bottom dwellers are.
If it's so easy how come you've only managed it once in 130 or so attempts?[/quote
Yes but that once still hurts Jake doesn't it. 37 years on it still hurts.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:06 am
|
|
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Yes but that once still hurts Jake doesn't it. 37 years on it still hurts
Not in the slightest. I was 11 at the time and seen us win it 4 times since and plenty of losses inbetween so makes no odds to me
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:11 am
|
|
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.
If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:12 am
|
|
moxi1 wrote:
Has it always been 4 games to win it????
Enjoy your wire moment.
No, it was sometimes 5
I'm loving our wire moment. I'm sure hudgel lies awake at night praying for his own wire moment
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:16 am
|
|
barham red wrote:
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.
If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.
I thought exactly the same. cas have been good but they've been allowed to be by everyone else being hopeless. I still think we have the best first choice team in the comp but we're hopelessly inconsistent. I don't think it would take much to get into next years top 8 but you do need 3 or 4 quality additions to your pack which is where the real difference is made
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:29 pm
|
|
barham red wrote:
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.
If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.
Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.
|
|
Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:13 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
robin4ever wrote:
Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.
Agreed re standard of SL. IMO some of the reasons are;
Value of the AUS$ vs GBR£
Much larger Aus salary cap
Shallower player pool here
Poorer standard of refs
Coaching & culture of playing for penalties/messing about in the ruck
|
|
Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:57 am
|
|
DGM wrote:
Why do you come on here after you've had a drink?
I come on here to read about Hull fans views on Rovers it seems?
|
|
Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:04 pm
|
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire
Lovely stuff... Danny boy did the business against you again. Simply lovleh
|
|
Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:22 am
|
|
craig hkr wrote:
Lovely stuff... Danny boy did the business against you again. Simply lovleh
Yeah, will be good for us to rack up 6+ wins against him in the next couple of years
|
|