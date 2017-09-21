WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Re: Squad for 2018
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:25 pm
Burtons Forearm
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 943
[quote="Jake the Peg"]You bottom dwellers are.

If it's so easy how come you've only managed it once in 130 or so attempts?[/quote

Yes but that once still hurts Jake doesn't it. 37 years on it still hurts.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:06 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26441
Burtons Forearm wrote:
Yes but that once still hurts Jake doesn't it. 37 years on it still hurts


Not in the slightest. I was 11 at the time and seen us win it 4 times since and plenty of losses inbetween so makes no odds to me
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:11 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5143
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.

If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:12 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26441
moxi1 wrote:
Has it always been 4 games to win it????

Enjoy your wire moment.


No, it was sometimes 5

I'm loving our wire moment. I'm sure hudgel lies awake at night praying for his own wire moment
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 11:16 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26441
barham red wrote:
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.

If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.


I thought exactly the same. cas have been good but they've been allowed to be by everyone else being hopeless. I still think we have the best first choice team in the comp but we're hopelessly inconsistent. I don't think it would take much to get into next years top 8 but you do need 3 or 4 quality additions to your pack which is where the real difference is made
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 12:29 pm
robin4ever

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am
Posts: 11
barham red wrote:
After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.

If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.

Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 1:13 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 2129
robin4ever wrote:
Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.


Agreed re standard of SL. IMO some of the reasons are;

Value of the AUS$ vs GBR£
Much larger Aus salary cap
Shallower player pool here
Poorer standard of refs
Coaching & culture of playing for penalties/messing about in the ruck
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 6:57 am
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 956
DGM wrote:
Why do you come on here after you've had a drink? :lol: :lol:


I come on here to read about Hull fans views on Rovers it seems?
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 9:04 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 956
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire


Lovely stuff... Danny boy did the business against you again. Simply lovleh
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 10:22 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26441
craig hkr wrote:
Lovely stuff... Danny boy did the business against you again. Simply lovleh

Yeah, will be good for us to rack up 6+ wins against him in the next couple of years
