Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26416



moxi1 wrote: Has it always been 4 games to win it????



Enjoy your wire moment.



No, it was sometimes 5



I'm loving our wire moment. I'm sure hudgel lies awake at night praying for his own wire moment No, it was sometimes 5I'm loving our wire moment. I'm sure hudgel lies awake at night praying for his own wire moment Jake the Peg

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm

Posts: 26416

barham red wrote: After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.



If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.



I thought exactly the same. cas have been good but they've been allowed to be by everyone else being hopeless. I still think we have the best first choice team in the comp but we're hopelessly inconsistent. I don't think it would take much to get into next years top 8 but you do need 3 or 4 quality additions to your pack which is where the real difference is made I thought exactly the same. cas have been good but they've been allowed to be by everyone else being hopeless. I still think we have the best first choice team in the comp but we're hopelessly inconsistent. I don't think it would take much to get into next years top 8 but you do need 3 or 4 quality additions to your pack which is where the real difference is made robin4ever Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 21, 2017 9:17 am

Posts: 7

barham red wrote: After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.



If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.

Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago. Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago. DGM

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am

Posts: 2113

robin4ever wrote: Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.



Agreed re standard of SL. IMO some of the reasons are;



Value of the AUS$ vs GBR£

Much larger Aus salary cap

Shallower player pool here

Poorer standard of refs

Coaching & culture of playing for penalties/messing about in the ruck Agreed re standard of SL. IMO some of the reasons are;Value of the AUS$ vs GBR£Much larger Aus salary capShallower player pool herePoorer standard of refsCoaching & culture of playing for penalties/messing about in the ruck Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016, 2017.

Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.

League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.

League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006. craig hkr Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm

Posts: 917

DGM wrote: Why do you come on here after you've had a drink?



I come on here to read about Hull fans views on Rovers it seems? I come on here to read about Hull fans views on Rovers it seems? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: craig hkr and 62 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 1 ... 11 148 posts • Page 15 of 15 Return to Hull KR Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,636,115 1,839 76,243 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TODAY : 14:30 8s TOULOUSE v DEWSBURY TODAY : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TODAY : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TODAY : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE TOMORROW : 15:00 8s BATLEY v SHEFFIELD TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 BARROW v NEWCASTLE TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 WHITEHAVEN v YORK TOMORROW : 15:00 CH1 HUNSLET v LONDONS ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























