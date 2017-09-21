barham red wrote: After watching the saints game last night it makes you realise at how far the quality has fallen in the top 4 of SL, they look awful (as do Wigan tbh) and yet are in a semi final spot.



If we bring in a 4 quality additions then with a good preseason there is no reason we can't look to the top 8 next year. No way are wholesale changes needed.

I thought exactly the same. cas have been good but they've been allowed to be by everyone else being hopeless. I still think we have the best first choice team in the comp but we're hopelessly inconsistent. I don't think it would take much to get into next years top 8 but you do need 3 or 4 quality additions to your pack which is where the real difference is made