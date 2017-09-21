robin4ever wrote:
Agree absolutely St Helens game last night was awful, it seems that the overall standard of SL is falling compared to 10-15 years, ago. our 2018 squad needs a strong wide running second rower, another top class centre, bulldozing prop forward. As to the standard of SL i agree with the statement made by Tony Smith a few days ago.
Agreed re standard of SL. IMO some of the reasons are;
Value of the AUS$ vs GBR£
Much larger Aus salary cap
Shallower player pool here
Poorer standard of refs
Coaching & culture of playing for penalties/messing about in the ruck
