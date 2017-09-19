WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Squad for 2018

Post a reply
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:04 am
billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 10
[quote="Burtons Forearm"]

Seems to work a treat . :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:17 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7910
I've seen a few mentions on twitter that Ash Handley has signed for you next season. Not sure how true.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26395
Frosties. wrote:
I've seen a few mentions on twitter that Ash Handley has signed for you next season. Not sure how true.

leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:12 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 912
McGuire has sorted out your mob plenty over the years.Clarkson has been good this year and in qualifiers so will be interesting to see if he goes well back in Superleague? Thanks for the concern though
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:52 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8487
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire

Don't forget Minns & Mulhearn as well.

Oh wait a minute, they are half decent larkers who might improve further, so sod that.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:25 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7910
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire


Who is Maguire?
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:12 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26395
SirStan wrote:
Don't forget Minns & Mulhearn as well.

Oh wait a minute, they are half decent larkers who might improve further, so sod that.


Yeah, my bad, I forgot about those 2, Decent championship players though if you get relegated again
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 9:22 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 912
Winning 4 games in a row makes a team that has been mid table for a decade or so "legends" twice in a row is a good feat tbf. Don't worry about us or our signings we will be fine. You keep trying to mickey on our bonfire but like it or not we earnt promotion and the ramblings of a black and white myopic wind up merchant won't change it. Goodnight Billy
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:24 pm
rover 2000 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 346
I think peg the jake is a flasher ,recognised by his fc underpants, and fart patch, and the shissum dribbling down his fat chin.
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 10:33 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 912
He's on autopilot like many fc fans .Jealous of leeds and always trying to put Rovers down.The fact our poor 2 years coincided with them winning 4 games twice magnified their dick waving.Set of classless bootherry travelling friends
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Burtons Forearm, craig hkr, Roggenrola, rover 2000 and 65 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,7131,90576,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM