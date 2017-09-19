McGuire has sorted out your mob plenty over the years.Clarkson has been good this year and in qualifiers so will be interesting to see if he goes well back in Superleague? Thanks for the concern though
Winning 4 games in a row makes a team that has been mid table for a decade or so "legends" twice in a row is a good feat tbf. Don't worry about us or our signings we will be fine. You keep trying to mickey on our bonfire but like it or not we earnt promotion and the ramblings of a black and white myopic wind up merchant won't change it. Goodnight Billy
He's on autopilot like many fc fans .Jealous of leeds and always trying to put Rovers down.The fact our poor 2 years coincided with them winning 4 games twice magnified their dick waving.Set of classless bootherry travelling friends
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.