WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Squad for 2018

Post a reply
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:04 am
billysbestmate Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:32 pm
Posts: 10
[quote="Burtons Forearm"]

Seems to work a treat . :CRAZY: :CRAZY:
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 6:17 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7910
I've seen a few mentions on twitter that Ash Handley has signed for you next season. Not sure how true.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:23 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26393
Frosties. wrote:
I've seen a few mentions on twitter that Ash Handley has signed for you next season. Not sure how true.

leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 1:12 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 909
McGuire has sorted out your mob plenty over the years.Clarkson has been good this year and in qualifiers so will be interesting to see if he goes well back in Superleague? Thanks for the concern though
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 3:52 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8487
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire

Don't forget Minns & Mulhearn as well.

Oh wait a minute, they are half decent larkers who might improve further, so sod that.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 4:25 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7910
Jake the Peg wrote:
leeds offloading more dross on rovers after clarkson and maguire


Who is Maguire?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cravenpark1, hezza1969, tommyfinn and 121 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,634,5322,87176,2344,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM