fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5761

Location: east east hull



des lawson wrote: Cant agree about clark and blair,for me marsh has to go,how he gets hidden for 80mins is beyond me,atkin has plenty of talent and could prove to be a great signing,mulhearn is all passion and effort,but is he good enough im not sure.

I can't understand why anybody would think about replacing Blair he's a great SR can play centre and spent a season in the halves which he won player of the year I agree about marsh and I was a big critic of Mulhearn last year but he's really won me over to me Atkin could be a real find I can't understand why anybody would think about replacing Blair he's a great SR can play centre and spent a season in the halves which he won player of the year I agree about marsh and I was a big critic of Mulhearn last year but he's really won me over to me Atkin could be a real find einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result Gallanteer

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am

Posts: 782

des lawson wrote: Cant agree about clark and blair,for me marsh has to go,how he gets hidden for 80mins is beyond me,atkin has plenty of talent and could prove to be a great signing,mulhearn is all passion and effort,but is he good enough im not sure.



Charlie going is right as is Horne. Marsh was rubbish last night, Atkin's little chips through looked SL quality already. Clark not going to be good enough and not sure about Clarkson. ZDC is a tough decision. Quinlan can go for me especially if we use ZDC as cover at FB. Abdull hopefully will stay, he was virtually forced to play as a HB last night because Marsh's kicks were that bad. Charlie going is right as is Horne. Marsh was rubbish last night, Atkin's little chips through looked SL quality already. Clark not going to be good enough and not sure about Clarkson. ZDC is a tough decision. Quinlan can go for me especially if we use ZDC as cover at FB. Abdull hopefully will stay, he was virtually forced to play as a HB last night because Marsh's kicks were that bad. And the Geek shall inherit the Earth! Rural Robin Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 28, 2013 7:27 pm

Posts: 322

Following last nights game, for me only Marsh and Moran looked out of place, and would let them go. Other than that, things are looking good for the developing players. Looking at Greenwoods body language last night at the after match party, he did look like somebody not really joining in. Now whether that's because he didn't want to be there, or if he was disappointed about his performance I'm not sure but it was noticeable. Paul_HKR Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2016 11:23 am

Posts: 134

As far as I am aware Marsh and Moran are contracted for 2018. On their performances v Catalans I kept a watching brief on Moran and he did what was asked of him for the meagre minutes he played; made himself available and got stuck in defensively. I'd say he is where Mulhern was last season.



I must admit there is a lack of spark in Marsh (I get the same with Salter) whether he can kick on after his horrendous injury remains to be seen. fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm

Posts: 5761

Location: east east hull

Salter is a good player rarely lets you down very strong defence as he showed last night but his lack of tries as a centre is always going to be his downfall but I'd keep him as a back up einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm

Posts: 32

Rural Robin wrote: Following last nights game, for me only Marsh and Moran looked out of place, and would let them go. Other than that, things are looking good for the developing players. Looking at Greenwoods body language last night at the after match party, he did look like somebody not really joining in. Now whether that's because he didn't want to be there, or if he was disappointed about his performance I'm not sure but it was noticeableo.



Interesting point about greenwood. Watching the video in the changing rooms after the Widnes game during the Red, Red Robin sing along you could see him off the side not singing and barely cracking a smile. Very different from every other player in view. Could just be a coincidence and perhaps he's just a very shy person. Does make you wonder with his drop off in performance this year. Interesting point about greenwood. Watching the video in the changing rooms after the Widnes game during the Red, Red Robin sing along you could see him off the side not singing and barely cracking a smile. Very different from every other player in view. Could just be a coincidence and perhaps he's just a very shy person. Does make you wonder with his drop off in performance this year. barham red

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am

Posts: 5126

StanTheMan6 wrote: Interesting point about greenwood. Watching the video in the changing rooms after the Widnes game during the Red, Red Robin sing along you could see him off the side not singing and barely cracking a smile. Very different from every other player in view. Could just be a coincidence and perhaps he's just a very shy person. Does make you wonder with his drop off in performance this year.



Thought greenwood has been very good in the last 2 games. Quality player and with a good preseason in him he could be one of our best players Thought greenwood has been very good in the last 2 games. Quality player and with a good preseason in him he could be one of our best players Mulder Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Feb 11, 2005 3:07 pm

Posts: 455

Location: Hull

StanTheMan6 wrote: Interesting point about greenwood. Watching the video in the changing rooms after the Widnes game during the Red, Red Robin sing along you could see him off the side not singing and barely cracking a smile. Very different from every other player in view. Could just be a coincidence and perhaps he's just a very shy person. Does make you wonder with his drop off in performance this year.



