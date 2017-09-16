Rural Robin wrote: Following last nights game, for me only Marsh and Moran looked out of place, and would let them go. Other than that, things are looking good for the developing players. Looking at Greenwoods body language last night at the after match party, he did look like somebody not really joining in. Now whether that's because he didn't want to be there, or if he was disappointed about his performance I'm not sure but it was noticeableo.

Interesting point about greenwood. Watching the video in the changing rooms after the Widnes game during the Red, Red Robin sing along you could see him off the side not singing and barely cracking a smile. Very different from every other player in view. Could just be a coincidence and perhaps he's just a very shy person. Does make you wonder with his drop off in performance this year.