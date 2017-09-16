des lawson wrote: Cant agree about clark and blair,for me marsh has to go,how he gets hidden for 80mins is beyond me,atkin has plenty of talent and could prove to be a great signing,mulhearn is all passion and effort,but is he good enough im not sure.

Charlie going is right as is Horne. Marsh was rubbish last night, Atkin's little chips through looked SL quality already. Clark not going to be good enough and not sure about Clarkson. ZDC is a tough decision. Quinlan can go for me especially if we use ZDC as cover at FB. Abdull hopefully will stay, he was virtually forced to play as a HB last night because Marsh's kicks were that bad.