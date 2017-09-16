des lawson wrote: Cant agree about clark and blair,for me marsh has to go,how he gets hidden for 80mins is beyond me,atkin has plenty of talent and could prove to be a great signing,mulhearn is all passion and effort,but is he good enough im not sure.

I can't understand why anybody would think about replacing Blair he's a great SR can play centre and spent a season in the halves which he won player of the year I agree about marsh and I was a big critic of Mulhearn last year but he's really won me over to me Atkin could be a real find