Salty mouse wrote: Sorry I am confused (suffering from man flu ) so is clark on the quota? I agree about quinlan although I have a feeling Tim trusts him to regain his form.

Forget the quota as its all about Fed and Non fed. You are allowed 7 non fed iirc. A fed trained player can be born and grow up anywhere in the world but if he came through the ranks of a club (amateur or Pro) in the RLEF(Europe) region then he is classed as fed trained. If the player was trained elsewhere in the world(Aus, NZ PNG etc.) then he is classed as non fed. Mitch Clark iirc was trained down under so he is classed as non fed.