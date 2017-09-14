LifeLongHKRFan wrote: Looks like he will be free to find another club. He played well when he had a settled partner but struggled when asked to be the lead HB. He will always get a warm welcome from me at CP as he was a major part of the team which got us promoted.

He played well for a lot of the season, but at times was a little inconsistant and on some other occasions did not seem motivated. This may not all be down to Ellis, as HBs rely on good players around them. That stated, he is not a player to steer the team around which should be a prerquisite for a number 7.On that basis, I have doubts about him at SL level. I personally wouldn't give him a contract but Tim Sheens might see something he can work with.I woukd like to see Abdul stay, he and Lunt controlled the game on Saturday. McGuire will be great next season but may only play half the games. Atkin will have his big SL chance as well. ZDC is a good utility player but not a HB, neither is Addy. Marsh is just plain rubbish. This friday will make or break his future at the club I reckon. On that basis, we need at least 1 other dedicated HB for 2018.