robinrovers10 wrote: Not a chance, hes retiring as he has broken his arm again, the same arm he has broken twice before and has pins in. Think we got good value out of him in his time here.

I liked Mantellato when he was here.Consistently solid winger and kicking was good although after his last injury I seem to remember he missed a few ones he wouldn't have in the past? Watching this year's superleague it seems good goal kickers are at a premium.Williams at Wigan is costing them a lot of points and after Richards it seems very noticeable. Same with Watkins at Leeds.We have Ellis if he stays? Shaw had a reputation as a good kicker I think? Wins are going to be hard to come by next year and those 2 pointers need slotting