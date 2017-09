The squad of 2017 know they have achieved a remarkable feat and they know the consequences of this. Many are signed on for 2018, some are deliberating over contract offers, and others are currently in limbo. We need to pause here over how we dispose of or down-grade players on this thread. Let’s not follow the trend of wielding the hatchet. Let us admire and praise each and every one; from those with the smallest contribution to the stalwarts of the squad. They deserve our continued support.