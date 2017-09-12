|
cravenpark1 wrote:
How about some body asks tim sheens what we need I think he is better at this coaching game then us lot don't you
Does he post on here?
If fans are allowed to discuss the squad and give opinion, might as well close this forum down.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:56 am
Dave K. wrote:
Did you mean that?
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:36 pm
Dave K. wrote:
No he maybe does look on hear and when he reads what you say he will think to himself anouther hull fan that thinks he knows it all
Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:50 pm
Keiththered wrote:
Did you mean that?
Of course not.
Unless he is posting under Sandra
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:05 pm
The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019
p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday....
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:24 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
Ignore him Budgie. Good Luck in the rest of the games.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:26 pm
Thanks...we'll need it !
Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:46 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
last year I pointed out on your forum that we went down with +100 points difference and you went up with +35 points difference and got told its the league points that matter not points difference , personel can only be changed or added to according to finances ,if we are in the middle 8s next year we will have a lot better team than this I feel, its up to the superleague clubs to not muck up with their finance advantage in this mini comp
Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:45 pm
Budgiezilla wrote:
It's winning matches that is important Budgie not points for or against. I bet if you compare the points for us and your team in the middle eights there will be very little difference. Where there is a big difference is in the standings we have 10 points you have 4. That is what matters.
We are second you are fifth. We are promoted, you are in danger of relegation.
I'm sure Tim Sheens is very aware of where we need to improve the squad but I'm certain there will not be a big clear out.
Don't know what team we'll put out on Friday but hopefully it will be another win. That would help your cause a little.
Tue Sep 12, 2017 9:49 pm
cravenpark1 wrote:
On a thread titled "2018 squad" on a fans forum, what do you want posts to be about?
