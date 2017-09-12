WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 8:19 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18141
Location: Back in Hull.
cravenpark1 wrote:
How about some body asks tim sheens what we need I think he is better at this coaching game then us lot don't you :?:


Does he post on here?

If fans are allowed to discuss the squad and give opinion, might as well close this forum down.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 11:56 am
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 645
Dave K. wrote:
Does he post on here?

If fans are allowed to discuss the squad and give opinion, might as well close this forum down.


Did you mean that?
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:36 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2735
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Dave K. wrote:
Does he post on here?

If fans are allowed to discuss the squad and give opinion, might as well close this forum down.

No he maybe does look on hear and when he reads what you say he will think to himself anouther hull fan that thinks he knows it all :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 1:50 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18141
Location: Back in Hull.
Keiththered wrote:
Did you mean that?


Of course not.

Unless he is posting under Sandra :shock:
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:05 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6082
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019

p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday.... :wink:
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:24 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1857
Budgiezilla wrote:
The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019

p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday.... :wink:

Ignore him Budgie. Good Luck in the rest of the games.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:26 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 6082
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Thanks...we'll need it ! :D
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 2:46 pm
rover 2000 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 7:52 pm
Posts: 343
Budgiezilla wrote:
The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019

p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday.... :wink:
last year I pointed out on your forum that we went down with +100 points difference and you went up with +35 points difference and got told its the league points that matter not points difference , personel can only be changed or added to according to finances ,if we are in the middle 8s next year we will have a lot better team than this I feel, its up to the superleague clubs to not muck up with their finance advantage in this mini comp
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Tue Sep 12, 2017 3:45 pm
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 645
Budgiezilla wrote:
The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019

p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday.... :wink:


It's winning matches that is important Budgie not points for or against. I bet if you compare the points for us and your team in the middle eights there will be very little difference. Where there is a big difference is in the standings we have 10 points you have 4. That is what matters.

We are second you are fifth. We are promoted, you are in danger of relegation.

I'm sure Tim Sheens is very aware of where we need to improve the squad but I'm certain there will not be a big clear out.

Don't know what team we'll put out on Friday but hopefully it will be another win. That would help your cause a little.
