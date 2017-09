Budgiezilla wrote:



p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday.... The fact that in the qualifiers, your home games, you only beat Halifax by 4 points, and London by 5. You need a BIG clear out pre-season, or else it's championship rugby again in 2019p.s. I couldn't give a 'flying fish' if you win a trophy or get relegated next season, but keiththered has been 'winking him self silly' on the Leigh forum since Saturday....

last year I pointed out on your forum that we went down with +100 points difference and you went up with +35 points difference and got told its the league points that matter not points difference , personel can only be changed or added to according to finances ,if we are in the middle 8s next year we will have a lot better team than this I feel, its up to the superleague clubs to not muck up with their finance advantage in this mini comp