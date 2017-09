Mild Rover wrote:

No better way than to celebrate promotion than with a 'not good enough, get rid' thread. I'm all for ruthless pursuit of success at the first team level, but we can be gently diplomatic for this bunch of lads, surely?



We've got the foundations of a decent squad. Now that it will be playing next year in SL we probably need to trim the depth (but not too much!) and look for 3 or 4 quality additions. Not superstars necessarily, just good players who'll buy in to what Sheens has planned.