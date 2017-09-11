mean_machine wrote: I would also take



Hanbury - Widnes

Houston - Widnes

Dudson - as 4th/5th choice prop, leg drive i thought was outstanding

Hansen - Leigh

Acton - Leigh ( need to sort discipline out, but the wizard could do that )





I think we will sign an excellent scrum half, and have mcguire, atkin and signing as the 3, with atkin learning his trade further under someone good.



I would not be surprised to see Blair leave now mission accomplished, so 2nd rowers in the mould of galea/newton would add to our pack immensely

Hanbury is a quota player but I'd have him in front of Quinlan anyday. Great player. Can't accomodate both obviously.Houston - no, another quota player and a very big earner. Not value for money and he looks 50 years old.Dudson.....decent player but looks too much like a 70's pornstar.Acton - yes definitely, big tough aggressive, English.Depends who goes down as to who will be available. It might not be Leigh or Widnes.