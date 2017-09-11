WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:25 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5744
Location: east east hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Blair has been great and a true professional over the years. Would like him to stay but may have to make way for a new younger, fitter version. Top class player but may be pushing it to give him another year.

I wouldn't take anyone from any of the 3 at risk clubs. We shouldn't sell ourselves short otherwise we'll be back here again in 12 months time.

Why would Blair have to make way ,for one he's signed for next year already and he can more than hold his own in SL as he has proven he can play a number of positions here's an idea why don't we build on what we have
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:57 pm
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3524
Some people must have really low standards if they would take Mellor, how he's played in SL for so long I don't know, he's useless. It's even more baffling when you take in to account the quality SL halves we've had over the years that people would stump as low as Mellor and be happy.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:53 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 871
Just watched a review of 2013 season on sky, we came 8th but you could see the failings that never got addressed and which ultimately led us down few year later.A world away from the defensive pride we seem to have now. We went out to Saints in playoff 46-10 which I'd forgot about.not as bad as 70 odd point loss for others.Id forgot that as well.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:59 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8478
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Dave K. wrote:
...Don't think a quota spot should be used on a quota player..

That's the most sensible thing you have ever posted on here
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:41 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18135
Location: Back in Hull.
SirStan wrote:
That's the most sensible thing you have ever posted on here


No need for that Stan :D
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:42 pm
His Bobness
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2006 7:21 pm
Posts: 972
Location: Hibbing, Minnesota.
mean_machine wrote:
I would also take

Hanbury - Widnes
Houston - Widnes
Dudson - as 4th/5th choice prop, leg drive i thought was outstanding
Hansen - Leigh
Acton - Leigh ( need to sort discipline out, but the wizard could do that )


I think we will sign an excellent scrum half, and have mcguire, atkin and signing as the 3, with atkin learning his trade further under someone good.

I would not be surprised to see Blair leave now mission accomplished, so 2nd rowers in the mould of galea/newton would add to our pack immensely


Hanbury is a quota player but I'd have him in front of Quinlan anyday. Great player. Can't accomodate both obviously.

Houston - no, another quota player and a very big earner. Not value for money and he looks 50 years old.

Dudson.....decent player but looks too much like a 70's pornstar.

Acton - yes definitely, big tough aggressive, English.

Depends who goes down as to who will be available. It might not be Leigh or Widnes.
I couldn't hear the robin sing if not for you.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 5:57 pm
Salty mouse
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 231
His Bobness wrote:
Hanbury is a quota player but I'd have him in front of Quinlan anyday. Great player. Can't accomodate both obviously.

Houston - no, another quota player and a very big earner. Not value for money and he looks 50 years old.

Dudson.....decent player but looks too much like a 70's pornstar.

Acton - yes definitely, big tough aggressive, English.

Depends who goes down as to who will be available. It might not be Leigh or Widnes.


Love some of your sumations :lol: Acton is a big gamble but under the right stewardship could be a cracking player. ...
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 6:54 pm
mean_machine
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Dec 04, 2013 9:18 pm
Posts: 163
Aye, they are quota. However generally when teams are related don't they foreign players get dispensation and void contracts.

You can't write Catalans off for relegation true. From there I would have

Inu
Yaha
Williame
Busquets
Bird
Batieri
Gigot ( 2 year ban mind )
Horo

Hope Catalans don't go down mind, terrific weekend away that is.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:21 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18135
Location: Back in Hull.
mean_machine wrote:
Aye, they are quota. However generally when teams are related don't they foreign players get dispensation and void contracts.

You can't write Catalans off for relegation true. From there I would have

Inu
Yaha
Williame
Busquets
Bird
Batieri
Gigot ( 2 year ban mind )
Horo

Hope Catalans don't go down mind, terrific weekend away that is.


No dispensation for quota players if they go down.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:51 pm
Mild Rover
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9864
Location: Leicestershire.
No better way than to celebrate promotion than with a 'not good enough, get rid' thread. I'm all for ruthless pursuit of success at the first team level, but we can be gently diplomatic for this bunch of lads, surely?

We've got the foundations of a decent squad. Now that it will be playing next year in SL we probably need to trim the depth (but not too much!) and look for 3 or 4 quality additions. Not superstars necessarily, just good players who'll buy in to what Sheens has planned.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Previous

