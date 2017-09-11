WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:25 pm
Gallanteer wrote:
Blair has been great and a true professional over the years. Would like him to stay but may have to make way for a new younger, fitter version. Top class player but may be pushing it to give him another year.

I wouldn't take anyone from any of the 3 at risk clubs. We shouldn't sell ourselves short otherwise we'll be back here again in 12 months time.

Why would Blair have to make way ,for one he's signed for next year already and he can more than hold his own in SL as he has proven he can play a number of positions here's an idea why don't we build on what we have
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 3:57 pm
Some people must have really low standards if they would take Mellor, how he's played in SL for so long I don't know, he's useless. It's even more baffling when you take in to account the quality SL halves we've had over the years that people would stump as low as Mellor and be happy.
Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:53 pm
Just watched a review of 2013 season on sky, we came 8th but you could see the failings that never got addressed and which ultimately led us down few year later.A world away from the defensive pride we seem to have now. We went out to Saints in playoff 46-10 which I'd forgot about.not as bad as 70 odd point loss for others.Id forgot that as well.
Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 4:59 pm
Dave K. wrote:
...Don't think a quota spot should be used on a quota player..

That's the most sensible thing you have ever posted on here
