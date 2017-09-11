Dave K. wrote: Surely he wont be kept if he can't get into a championship side?



I think you need about 5 top players (maybe 6 if Abdul or Ellis aren't kept)



FB

Centre

Halfback

Prop

Backrower



Think Jewitt will get found out in SL, he didn't particularly stand out last time in SL and his discipline will cost you (I'd have been fuming with him for that 79min penalty he coincided on Saturday).

Depends what you mean by "top players". Not what I think as neither Abdul or Ellis fall into that category. Abdul may develop into one though. Teams even the top echelon are not packed with top players. Most have half a dozen at most complemented by good squad players.Jewitt is a better player now than when he was in SL and a feisty prop is what most teams need. Most of our players have developed under TS this season. Non of our props have had a red card in 2017. If you would have been fuming at the penalty Jewitt gave away how do you cope the the record of the FC props? You must be almost suicidal.ZDC did play in the championship. In the qualifiers we needed to play our best team for each match as until promotion was achieved there was no room for error. Are you suggesting that any member of the FC squad that has not so far played in the super 8's should be release?I'm sure TS knows the players he will retain and has the players he wants to sign in mind whether he can get them is another matter.