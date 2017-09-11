WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Squad for 2018

Post a reply
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:49 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 773
Dave K. wrote:
Surely he wont be kept if he can't get into a championship side?

I think you need about 5 top players (maybe 6 if Abdul or Ellis aren't kept)

FB
Centre
Halfback
Prop
Backrower

Think Jewitt will get found out in SL, he didn't particularly stand out last time in SL and his discipline will cost you (I'd have been fuming with him for that 79min penalty he coincided on Saturday).


We have plenty of cover at Hooker anyway: Lunt, Lawler, ZDC and Jubb.

FB: Moss and ZDC (who did OK when he played there).

I think Sheens might decide to keep Quinlan and see if he gets his confidence back.

At HB, Macguire and Atkin are confirmed. Can't see Ellis going back to Hudds but I'm unconvinced by him. Would love Abdul to stay and might if promised regular 1st team games (doubtful get that at Hull at the mo).

Still not convinced by Jewitt. The penalties on Saturday nearly killed us. Still not totally convinced by Kavanagh and Clarke might not cut in SL.

And don't forget Donno who everyone likes to high tackle (poor lad). Still worth a shot in SL.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:50 am
Keiththered Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 639
Dave K. wrote:
Surely he wont be kept if he can't get into a championship side?

I think you need about 5 top players (maybe 6 if Abdul or Ellis aren't kept)

FB
Centre
Halfback
Prop
Backrower

Think Jewitt will get found out in SL, he didn't particularly stand out last time in SL and his discipline will cost you (I'd have been fuming with him for that 79min penalty he coincided on Saturday).


Depends what you mean by "top players". Not what I think as neither Abdul or Ellis fall into that category. Abdul may develop into one though. Teams even the top echelon are not packed with top players. Most have half a dozen at most complemented by good squad players.

Jewitt is a better player now than when he was in SL and a feisty prop is what most teams need. Most of our players have developed under TS this season. Non of our props have had a red card in 2017. If you would have been fuming at the penalty Jewitt gave away how do you cope the the record of the FC props? You must be almost suicidal.

ZDC did play in the championship. In the qualifiers we needed to play our best team for each match as until promotion was achieved there was no room for error. Are you suggesting that any member of the FC squad that has not so far played in the super 8's should be release?

I'm sure TS knows the players he will retain and has the players he wants to sign in mind whether he can get them is another matter.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:25 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 229
Noticed widnes have signed Will Matthews from St George next season can't see him playing if they're in the championship. ...
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:33 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18132
Location: Back in Hull.
Keiththered wrote:
Depends what you mean by "top players". Not what I think as neither Abdul or Ellis fall into that category. Abdul may develop into one though. Teams even the top echelon are not packed with top players. Most have half a dozen at most complemented by good squad players.

Jewitt is a better player now than when he was in SL and a feisty prop is what most teams need. Most of our players have developed under TS this season. Non of our props have had a red card in 2017. If you would have been fuming at the penalty Jewitt gave away how do you cope the the record of the FC props? You must be almost suicidal.

ZDC did play in the championship. In the qualifiers we needed to play our best team for each match as until promotion was achieved there was no room for error. Are you suggesting that any member of the FC squad that has not so far played in the super 8's should be release?

I'm sure TS knows the players he will retain and has the players he wants to sign in mind whether he can get them is another matter.


No, but I would have a player who can't get into my best 17 taking up a valuable quota spot. That's why it's the right decision to release Michaels at hull. Don't think a quota spot should be used on a quota player.

Fair points though, maybe top players was wrong, maybe more 5 top 8 standard players.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 12:36 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18132
Location: Back in Hull.
Would you take anyone from Widnes and Leigh should they get relegated.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:08 pm
StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 31
IIRC we received special dispensation for Moss due to the situation at the bulls. Anyone know if it was just for this year or as long as he stays a rovers player? Below are my thoughts on the outs.

Outs
Horne - basically hasn't played all year
Cockayne - confirmed
Ellis - wouldn't want to go in with Atkin, Ellis & Maguire
Abdull - on paper he is leaving, would like to keep
Clarkson - dependable but we need more fire power in the back row
Milton - basically already gone
JBF - basically already gone

Maybe's
ZDC - isn't getting much of a look in and if he is using a quota spot its questionable for me
Moss - depends on quota / dispensation question mark. Worth another year to develop if non quota
Clark - fallen well down the pecking order

Jewitt signed 18month contract I believe so is already here for next year, he is also loved by Cas fans at SL level, not sure why the discussion on him. May not have seen his best but if he is our 3rd or 4th (on paper prop) its better depth in that position then in 2016.

Will be very interesting to see who comes and goes but the main takeaway for me is that I think there flexibility/cap is there to add a handful of higher quality players should they be available.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:49 pm
Salty mouse Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 03, 2016 11:20 am
Posts: 229
Dave K. wrote:
Would you take anyone from Widnes and Leigh should they get relegated.


Mellor from widnes and mortimer from leigh off top of my head.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 1:57 pm
StanTheMan6 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 31
Salty mouse wrote:
Mellor from widnes and mortimer from leigh off top of my head.



I would add Cahill and Dudson to that list. Both had strong games at the weekend.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, fun time frankie, Godiswithers, Hessle rover, redbeard, Salty mouse, StanTheMan6, Testy.vis and 79 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,7491,88976,2164,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM