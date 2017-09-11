WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Squad for 2018

Post a reply
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:49 am
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 772
Dave K. wrote:
Surely he wont be kept if he can't get into a championship side?

I think you need about 5 top players (maybe 6 if Abdul or Ellis aren't kept)

FB
Centre
Halfback
Prop
Backrower

Think Jewitt will get found out in SL, he didn't particularly stand out last time in SL and his discipline will cost you (I'd have been fuming with him for that 79min penalty he coincided on Saturday).


We have plenty of cover at Hooker anyway: Lunt, Lawler, ZDC and Jubb.

FB: Moss and ZDC (who did OK when he played there).

I think Sheens might decide to keep Quinlan and see if he gets his confidence back.

At HB, Macguire and Atkin are confirmed. Can't see Ellis going back to Hudds but I'm unconvinced by him. Would love Abdul to stay and might if promised regular 1st team games (doubtful get that at Hull at the mo).

Still not convinced by Jewitt. The penalties on Saturday nearly killed us. Still not totally convinced by Kavanagh and Clarke might not cut in SL.

And don't forget Donno who everyone likes to high tackle (poor lad). Still worth a shot in SL.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Gallanteer, Mudeng, rover 2000, Sheldon, teddypicker and 98 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,6321,78576,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM