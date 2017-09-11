Dave K. wrote: Surely he wont be kept if he can't get into a championship side?



I think you need about 5 top players (maybe 6 if Abdul or Ellis aren't kept)



Think Jewitt will get found out in SL, he didn't particularly stand out last time in SL and his discipline will cost you (I'd have been fuming with him for that 79min penalty he coincided on Saturday).

We have plenty of cover at Hooker anyway: Lunt, Lawler, ZDC and Jubb.FB: Moss and ZDC (who did OK when he played there).I think Sheens might decide to keep Quinlan and see if he gets his confidence back.At HB, Macguire and Atkin are confirmed. Can't see Ellis going back to Hudds but I'm unconvinced by him. Would love Abdul to stay and might if promised regular 1st team games (doubtful get that at Hull at the mo).Still not convinced by Jewitt. The penalties on Saturday nearly killed us. Still not totally convinced by Kavanagh and Clarke might not cut in SL.And don't forget Donno who everyone likes to high tackle (poor lad). Still worth a shot in SL.