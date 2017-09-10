Need to hang on to Abdul.
Marsh can go.
Jewitt is a penalty machine but undecided as he has a decent run on him.
Ellis can go, too hit and miss.
Salter can go, not good enough for SL now.
Horne can go, not been great for a couple of years.
Quinlan has lost his edge and can go. Moss has turned into a great player and improved a lot.
Masoe automatic extension?
Need...
Another strong winger
Two forwards
A bigger Loose Forward
All might be harsh but we must push on to avoid m8s next year.
