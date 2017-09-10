Players that can go:

1 Quinlan - too injury prone. And looks half arsed a lot of the time.

2. Hodgson - still on the playing roster. Full time coaching role from now on.

3. Ben Cockayne - going anyway.

4. Mitch Clark - seems out of favour, and hasn't done enough to warrant a place.

5. Graeme Horne - needs to retire.

6. Matty Marsh - After the years he's been with us, I still don't know his best position.

7. Liam Salter - Decent defence, not potent enough going forward.

8. Jamie Ellis - decent championship player, nothing more nothing less.

9. Zdc - don't know if he's quota. But his lack of game time doesn't bode well for him. The form of Lawler hasn't helped him either.

I could name a few more. But the cap saved above could bring in 2-3 decent players in positions needed.