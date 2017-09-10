Gallanteer wrote: Need to hang on to Abdul.



Marsh can go.



Jewitt is a penalty machine but undecided as he has a decent run on him.



Ellis can go, too hit and miss.



Salter can go, not good enough for SL now.



Horne can go, not been great for a couple of years.



Quinlan has lost his edge and can go. Moss has turned into a great player and improved a lot.



Masoe automatic extension?



Need...



Another strong winger

Two forwards

A bigger Loose Forward



All might be harsh but we must push on to avoid m8s next year.

Jewitt been excellent so I'd definitely keep him salter has already signed marsh and Horne can go agree about quinlan thought Moss was unlucky to lose his place to him don't think we need another winger Oakes to step up don't believe we need a bigger loose forward