WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for 2018

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Hull KR Squad for 2018

Post a reply
Squad for 2018
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 8:54 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 771
Need to hang on to Abdul.

Marsh can go.

Jewitt is a penalty machine but undecided as he has a decent run on him.

Ellis can go, too hit and miss.

Salter can go, not good enough for SL now.

Horne can go, not been great for a couple of years.

Quinlan has lost his edge and can go. Moss has turned into a great player and improved a lot.

Masoe automatic extension?

Need...

Another strong winger
Two forwards
A bigger Loose Forward

All might be harsh but we must push on to avoid m8s next year.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:14 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5743
Location: east east hull
Gallanteer wrote:
Need to hang on to Abdul.

Marsh can go.

Jewitt is a penalty machine but undecided as he has a decent run on him.

Ellis can go, too hit and miss.

Salter can go, not good enough for SL now.

Horne can go, not been great for a couple of years.

Quinlan has lost his edge and can go. Moss has turned into a great player and improved a lot.

Masoe automatic extension?

Need...

Another strong winger
Two forwards
A bigger Loose Forward

All might be harsh but we must push on to avoid m8s next year.

Jewitt been excellent so I'd definitely keep him salter has already signed marsh and Horne can go agree about quinlan thought Moss was unlucky to lose his place to him don't think we need another winger Oakes to step up don't believe we need a bigger loose forward
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:42 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3523
Jewitt is the type of prop we've been crying out for, roughs the opposition up and takes no rubbish. Yes he gives penaltys away, but that's what you get with these sort of players.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:47 pm
Hessle rover User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jul 10, 2011 9:44 am
Posts: 1420
Location: Converting the west to the promised land
Players that can go:
1 Quinlan - too injury prone. And looks half arsed a lot of the time.
2. Hodgson - still on the playing roster. Full time coaching role from now on.
3. Ben Cockayne - going anyway.
4. Mitch Clark - seems out of favour, and hasn't done enough to warrant a place.
5. Graeme Horne - needs to retire.
6. Matty Marsh - After the years he's been with us, I still don't know his best position.
7. Liam Salter - Decent defence, not potent enough going forward.
8. Jamie Ellis - decent championship player, nothing more nothing less.
9. Zdc - don't know if he's quota. But his lack of game time doesn't bode well for him. The form of Lawler hasn't helped him either.
I could name a few more. But the cap saved above could bring in 2-3 decent players in positions needed.
Re: Squad for 2018
Post Sun Sep 10, 2017 9:49 pm
RoverAndOut Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 26, 2013 10:36 am
Posts: 129
Jewitt is a must keep for us next year... big mins and aggression!

It boils over on occasion, but if u have him screwfix and mose - add mully and u have a front row to work with in SL

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Brid B&W, Neil HFC, Roggenrola, RoverAndOut, roversmad, Rural Robin, SirStan, StanTheMan6 and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,629,4201,87676,2154,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
14
- 15NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 60HUNSLET  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 28NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
12
- 16BRADFORD  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
LONDON
36
- 14HALIFAX  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
26
- 22ROCHDALE  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
29
- 6OLDHAM  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
28
- 6WORKINGTON  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
26
- 16YORK  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Sat 16th Sep : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  Sat 16th Sep : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 16th Sep : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  Sat 16th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM