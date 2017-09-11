To who asked a few weeks ago whether you are a professional sports person or a 'normal person' or what sort of sport you do if you are a professional sports person makes no difference to 'how likely' you are to get depression. One of the main issues with football is that the atmosphere and environment of 'being a man' is inherent from youth teams upwards so although there will likely be dozens of premier league players with depression or other mental health issues, people won't admit to it due to the reasons previously / ongoingly stated why no professional male players in Britain have come out as being gay despite it being almost a statistical miracle that they would all be straight.