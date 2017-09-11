WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kallum Watkins & Depression

Kallum Watkins & Depression
Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:16 pm
Printer
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1052
Jake the Peg wrote:
refs get even more abuse and don't have the support structures around them. No surprise so many leave the job.

I'd be interested to know if the incidence of depression is the same in pro sports people as the general population and also if there are any differences in different sports. There are many more pro footballers than rugby players yet you rarely hear of any suffering from depression.


Maybe the physical toil it puts on players compared to football is different also a long term injury like Ward's can be significant to his earnings compared to footballers who make silly money even if they aren't that good.

Wrt referees the ones who have quit recently have blamed the Ref department setup than any abuse they get from the sidelines which I imagine they expect and brush off.
