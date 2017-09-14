WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:35 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 229
HFC 13
LEE 10
STH 14
WIG 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:14 pm
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7893
WAK 4
LEE 18
STH 14
WIG 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:42 pm
steve slippery morris
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 555
HFC 10
LEE 12
STH 14
WIG 4
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:29 pm
PrinterThe
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 1072
For ThePrinter

HFC - 12
LEE - 16
STH - 8
WIG - 14
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 3:36 pm
Old Feller
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5438
HFC 14
LEE 16
STH 14
WIG 8
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:27 pm
rodhutch
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 638
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
HTC 14
LEE 10
STH 16
WIG 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:20 pm
rhinos_bish

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 32
HFC 10
LEE 8
STH 12
WIG 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:37 pm
Jamie101
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 732
Location: Back in Leeds :)
HFC 10
Lee 14
StH 10
Cas 8
Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 29
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:40 pm
WF Rhino
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 337
WAK 4
LEE 20
STH 18
CAS 16
